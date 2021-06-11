Construction to start on Georgia Street project

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Construction crews will begin work on the Georgia Street Channel / Culvert Project on Monday, June 14.

The project is located along Georgia Street, but is in two different work locations. The two project locations include the open ditches in the area between Jefferson Street and Martin Street and the culvert pipe on the south side of Jaycee Ball Park.

Work will include removal of existing culvert, storm sewer, storm sewer structures, new roadway base and pavement, and sidewalk. Full closure of the street in these areas will occur during the construction project.

The Contractor, Heck & Wicker, Inc., of Parsons, will begin construction at the south end of the project to avoid disruption of the 4th of July events scheduled in Lincoln Park for July 3rd and July 4th. According to the contract, the contractor will have 120 calendar days to complete the project, so closures are expected to continue over the next few months.

Advanced notification signs will be in place during construction. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and to be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg said in a press release that it appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact the City of Pittsburg Public Utilities Department at 620-240-5126 with questions regarding this closure.