Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports

The commission heard three asphalt oil bids for the County Road and Bridge Department. The three bids were from Vance Brothers out of Kansas City, Wright Asphalt Products Company and Coastal Energy Corporation. County staff will now review the bids and make a recommendation to at a later date. The commissioners approved a credit card for Health Department Director and Deputy County Health Officer Teddi Van Kam. The previous card was in Janis Goedeke’s name and the card has a limit of $8,000. The commission approved a $2,500 grant drawdown request for Safehouse Crisis Center. Commissioner Bruce Blair proposed some cosmetic improvements to the county courthouse in preparation for the Big Kansas Road Trip coming to Crawford County next year. No official plan was made. The commission discussed how to distribute to local businesses information about changes to the Sunday sales hours of alcohol in Crawford County that were passed by the Kansas legislature this year. The hours, which used to only allow sales between noon and 8 p.m., will now be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The changes will go into effect in 60 days.

Jordan Meier is a staff writer for the Morning Sun. She can be reached at jmeier@morningsun.net