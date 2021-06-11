Pittsburg police issue more than 60 citations during ‘Click It Or Ticket’

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — From May 21 to 31, the Pittsburg Police Department participated in the 2021 Kansas “Click It Or Ticket” campaign, conducting overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving, and other traffic laws. Overtime was paid through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.

Officers conducted 200 traffic stops, resulting in 48 safety belt citations, four child restraint citations, five speeding citations, as well as eight other citations and arrests.

“We are here to enforce Kansas Traffic Laws and ultimately, to decrease unsafe driving behavior,” Police Chief Brent Narges said in a press release. “If you were stopped, we hope you learned from the experience. If so, we have made the roads a little safer for you and those you share the road with. We will continue to do that because, while the 2021 Click It or Ticket campaign may be over, traffic enforcement never is.”

