CHCSEK welcomes Family Medicine Physician Sarah Bradshaw

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is welcoming Family Medicine Physician Sarah Bradshaw, MD, who has special practice interest in allergy, allergy symptoms, asthma and rashes, the healthcare provider announced Monday.

Bradshaw will begin seeing patients on Thursday, June 17 in the Fort Scott and Iola clinics.

For Dr. Bradshaw, who is originally from Kansas City and now a Moran resident, interest in medicine began while watching her father work as an allergist. That’s where her own passion in allergy began, according to a CHCSEK press release.

“I saw how he helped people improve their health and got to know families over time,” she said. “I decided I wanted to help people improve their health too.”

A Kansas University graduate, Dr. Bradshaw completed her Doctor of Medicine at the Kansas University School of Medicine and Master of Public Health at the Kansas University School of Public Health.

CHCSEK’s model of the Federally Qualified Health Center, which provides comprehensive and affordable care for people of all ages regardless the ability to pay, sparked Dr. Bradshaw’s interest in joining the health center, according to the release.

Dr. Bradshaw’s scope of practice includes all facets of internal medicine, pediatrics, and family practice, except for obstetrics.

Most importantly, Dr. Bradshaw believes in giving patients the tools they need to live a healthy and allergy-free life.

“I enjoy teaching patients how to take care of themselves to improve their health,” she said. “I see them from time to time – patients are with themselves always.”