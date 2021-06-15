Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Several county residents spoke during public input to express concerns about the quality of roadwork in the county and the conditions of county roads.
- The commissioners had a 10-minute executive session with County Counselor Jim Emerson and County Appraiser Zach Edwards to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the appraiser’s office. Later in the meeting they had another 10-minute executive session with Emerson to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the appraiser position.
- County Clerk Don Pyle discussed ongoing work on the county budget, which he said is taking longer than originally expected.
- Commissioner Tom Moody said he had received several calls about recent changes to state law regarding Sunday alcohol sales, which used to only allow sales between noon and 8 p.m., but will now allow expanded hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individual cities must first approve expanding the sales hours locally, however, before businesses in those cities can start selling alcohol earlier.
- The commissioners, along with Emerson and Pyle, discussed the state’s Rural Opportunity Zones program and how the county might support the program as a way to incentivize people to move to Crawford County.