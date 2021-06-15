Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. Several county residents spoke during public input to express concerns about the quality of roadwork in the county and the conditions of county roads.
  2. The commissioners had a 10-minute executive session with County Counselor Jim Emerson and County Appraiser Zach Edwards to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the appraiser’s office. Later in the meeting they had another 10-minute executive session with Emerson to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the appraiser position.
  3. County Clerk Don Pyle discussed ongoing work on the county budget, which he said is taking longer than originally expected.
  4. Commissioner Tom Moody said he had received several calls about recent changes to state law regarding Sunday alcohol sales, which used to only allow sales between noon and 8 p.m., but will now allow expanded hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individual cities must first approve expanding the sales hours locally, however, before businesses in those cities can start selling alcohol earlier.
  5. The commissioners, along with Emerson and Pyle, discussed the state’s Rural Opportunity Zones program and how the county might support the program as a way to incentivize people to move to Crawford County.