No injuries, one suspect arrested after Pittsburg drive-by shooting, police chase

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man was arrested Monday evening in Missouri following a police chase that ensued after he allegedly shot at two Pittsburg pedestrians from his vehicle, but a passenger allegedly involved in the incident apparently escaped, and their identity remained unknown Tuesday.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 10th and Michigan streets in response to a report of shots fired at pedestrians. Upon arrival, officers learned that a white Chevy Impala had pulled up next to two people walking on 10th Street and its occupants had shot at them, according to a police press release.

The Impala allegedly began to flee the area, but several people had witnessed the incident and began to follow the vehicle and to report its location to police.

The pedestrians who were shot at, an unknown male and female, apparently fled the area on foot after the shots were fired, and have not been located or identified, according to the Pittsburg Police Department release, which also noted there have been no reports of any injuries or indications that anyone was struck by a bullet.

Officers found the Impala at the intersection of 14th and North Rouse streets, where the vehicle allegedly fled from officers, who initiated a pursuit.

Police chased the Impala north on Rouse to East 27th Terrace, where the vehicle allegedly fled east to Free King Highway, and then south. Officers attempted to deploy a tire deflation device at the corner of 20th Street and Free King Highway, but the Impala allegedly left the roadway briefly and went around the device.

The vehicle fled eastbound on East 560th Ave., then southbound to highway K-126, and then east again and over the state line into Barton County, Missouri, at which point the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The pursuit allegedly continued to the area of Southwest 160th Lane and Southwest 50th Road in Barton County, where the Impala wrecked, at which point the driver and passenger allegedly fled the vehicle on foot.

The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff's Office was contacted and their assistance was requested for use of their tracking K-9. Shortly after Cherokee County deputies deployed their K-9, the driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old Pittsburg man, was located and taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Barton County Jail. The Impala was towed from the scene.

The passenger of the Impala was not located and their identity remained unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident or other crimes is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.