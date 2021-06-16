City extends burn site hours following storm

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg said in a press release this week that it recognizes there are areas of town that received isolated wind damage during a storm last week on Friday, June 11.

If your property has limbs that are down that need to be dropped off at the city’s burn site, located 1.5 miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street, the gate will be open this week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you are unable or need assistance with transporting of limbs to the burn site location, please visit pittks.org/seeclickfix/ to submit a request for pick up through the SeeClickFix application. When submitting the request, please perform the following:

Enter address of pick up

Select category – TREES (towards bottom of list)

Select box – Storm Related Limb Pick Up

City crews will monitor the list and work to consolidate pick up. Please understand that crews are extremely busy this time of year. Pick ups could occur as late as after the Fourth of July. If you are unable to utilize the SeeClickFix application, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 620-231-8310.