Crawford County Historical Museum to host open house

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Historical Museum will host an open house event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, and the first 100 visitors will get a free sno-cone.

The open house will feature door prizes and face painting by Angela Swift, and attendees will have the opportunity to make a Father’s Day card.

The Crawford County Historical Museum is a nonprofit organization located at 651 S. Highway 69, Pittsburg.

In addition to preserving and showcasing local history the museum hosts a variety of events, including “Wacky Wednesdays” from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays for kids ages 4 to 10. Wacky Wednesdays just started back up this week and will continue through July 21.

Call the museum at 620-231-1440 or visit crawfordcountymuseum.com for more information.