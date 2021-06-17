Highway 69 two-car collision turns into fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A two-car collision resulted in a section of the 69 Highway bypass being shut down for over five hours on Wednesday night.

At the intersection of Highway 69 and Centennial Drive, bystanders, who saw the crash and then gathered at the Casey’s gas station near the crash, said the first vehicle, a small silver car, crossed the middle line before hitting a semi-truck heading the opposite direction and causing both vehicles to spin out.

The collision then turned into a fire after the semi-truck involved in the crash, which was transporting discarded cardboard boxes, caught fire.

Pittsburg Fire Department and Baker Fire Department, along with the Pittsburg Police Department, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, all responded to the scene.

The Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they could not comment on the crash, as it was being handled by the KHP, and the KHP could not be reached by press time. According to witnesses, however, the driver of the semi walked away uninjured, while the driver and only occupant of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Due to the heat and as a sign of appreciation to the first responders, many bystanders headed to the new Casey’s near the crash and purchased Gatorade and water to give to the officers working.

“We would like to thank everyone for your patience with us last night since we had to shut down the bypass due to the large crash,” the Pittsburg Police Department said in a Facebook post. “We would also like to thank all of the citizens who came up with water and Gatorade for all the first responders. We appreciate everything you do for us.”

Jordan Meier is a staff writer for the Morning Sun. She can be reached at jmeier@morningsun.net