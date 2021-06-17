United Way to host annual Day of Action

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas is working with supporting businesses and organizations throughout the area on Friday, June 18 during the annual United Way Day of Action, a community-wide day of service.

Traditionally held in June on or around the longest day of the year, United Way Day of Action gives individuals and organizations the opportunity to share their skills along with some time and energy with the community as part of one massive day of volunteer service.

This year, more than 250 volunteers from area businesses and organizations have dedicated their time to the event, which is the largest one-day, community-wide volunteer day of service in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, according to a United Way press release.

“Day of Action truly shows the impact that volunteersfrom all walks of lifecan make in just one day,” said Duane Dreiling, United Way Executive Director. “As we have seen over the past year and a half, when our communities come together, anything is possible.”

United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas had to make several changes to last year’s Day of Action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was moved to September and featured primarily remote or virtual volunteer opportunities such as donation drives for needed supplies. Dreiling noted it was a great feeling to be able to see the event return in full force.

“Because last year was so challenging, it’s really exciting to see all of ourvolunteers ready to get back out into the community again,” Dreiling said.

Volunteers will spend the day tackling more than 25 projects for 18 different non-profit agencies including everything from light landscaping, painting, cleaning and general maintenance to playing carnival games with children, helping organize thrift shop items and holding donations for food, clothing and other needed supplies as well as various other needs that often go unmet.

Area businesses and organizations participating in this year’s United Way Day of Action include Ascension Via Christi, Commerce Bank in Joplin and Pittsburg, CST Industries in Parsons, Freeman Health System, GN Bank Pittsburg, Guaranty Bank, Heartland Pet Food, Jones Heritage Realtors, KSN and KODE TV, Liberty Utilities, Mercy Hospital, Miller’s Professional Imaging, Names & Numbers, Owens Corning, Pittsburg Area Young Professionals, Pittsburg High School Key Club, Pitsco, UPS, US Awards and Watco.

Many of this year’s volunteers will be seen wearing United Way’s 2021 “Day of Action Hands On” t-shirt. The shirts were provided by the generous support of Southwest Missouri Bank and Commerce Bank in Pittsburg.

In Southeast Kansas, Day of Action projects include cleaning walls on the inside of the building at the Family Resource Center from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., cleaning the new Labette Assistance Center building in Parsons from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various landscape work from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pittsburg Community Child Care Learning Center, painting and cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pittsburg Family YMCA, sorting and organizing items at the Salvation Army in Pittsburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., painting areas inside the administrative office at Safehouse Crisis Center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and washing and cleaning the Wesley House van at 1 p.m.