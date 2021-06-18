2021 Leadership Crawford County class announced

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 class of Leadership Crawford County this week, and the class met Friday morning for an orientation session at the Crawford County Historical Museum, with plans to visit Miner’s Hall Museum in Franklin, the Frisco Event Center, and Pittsburg State University’s Axe Library later in the day.

“It will be one day a month for six months and each day, each session will have a particular topic or focus, so today is not only orientation but the history of Crawford County,” said Chamber President Blake Benson.

“There will be an economic development day, there will be a healthcare day, an education day, and they will see where our communities are strong in those areas, but they’ll also see where we need to improve, and it’s our hope that when they finish this program, that they are ready to step into community leadership positions.”

Speakers that addressed the Leadership Crawford County class at their orientation session included Joe Dellasega, president of US Awards and a graduate of the Leadership Crawford County program.

“This program was critical to, I feel like, some of the changes that I made — revelations, transformations, whatever you want to call it,” Dellasega said, adding that it offered an “incredible opportunity to network and to make amazing relationships.”

Established more than four decades ago, the Leadership Crawford County program aims to give participants an in-depth look at opportunities and challenges facing the area. With 19 members, the 2021 class is the largest in over 25 years.

Those named to the 2021 Leadership Crawford County class include: