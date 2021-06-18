‘Wacky Wednesdays’ return to Crawford County Historical Museum

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Wacky Wednesdays are back at the Crawford County Historical Museum. The first event was this week on June 16, featuring the SEK Tractor Club and the theme “Life on the Farm,” and the programs will continue every Wednesday through July 21.

Area kids ages 4 to 10 are invited to join the Crawford County Historical Museum for a free, family-friendly summer hour at the museum each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Wacky Wednesdays feature crafts, activities, demonstrations, skits, and more, which take place on the museum grounds and throughout the museum.

Each Wednesday has a different theme. The June 23 program theme is “Cowboy Life on the Kansas Trail” with the Cow Creek Cowboys. The June 30 event will feature a “Life on the Kansas Prairie” theme. Kids who attend will learn how to live like a pioneer.

The first Wacky Wednesday in July, on Wednesday, July 7, will have a “Community Heroes” theme, featuring Crawford County first responders, followed by “The Great Outdoors,” featuring a scavenger hunt on July 14, and “Museum Olympics” with PSU Athletics on July 21.

Call the Crawford County Historical Museum at 620-231-1440 or visit crawfordcountymuseum.com for more information.