A.J. Croce to play Little Balkans Days concert

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Little Balkans Days organizers announced this week that the annual festival will feature a special performance by A.J. Croce, son of legendary singer-songwriter Jim Croce.

A.J. will perform “Croce Plays Croce” starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4 near the intersection of 11th and Broadway. The set will feature classics by his late father, some of his own tunes, and covers of songs that influenced both him and his father, the Little Balkans Days Festival Committee said in a press release. Opening for Croce will be local favorite The J3 Band at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public.

This special concert will feature timeless songs including “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), “Lovers Cross”, and “Time in a Bottle,” a song written for A.J. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.

Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest songwriters and artists ever, the release noted. With sales surpassing 50 million records, including three #1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits, Jim Croce’s legacy is well-remembered through his era-defining standards.

A.J. Croce’s 30-year touring and recording career has produced ten studio albums and 20 Top 20 singles. A virtuoso piano player, he has performed on national talk shows and news programs including The Late Show, The Tonight Show, and The Today Show, and has toured with artists such as Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, B.B. King, and Earth, Wind, and Fire.

