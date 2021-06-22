Deputy chief: Cooking fire could have been worse

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Three fire trucks, two command vehicles and ten Pittsburg Fire Department personnel responded to a fire Monday at a house on West Kansas Street.

Luckily, firefighters arrived while the fire, which started when a resident stepped away from cooking, was still contained to the oven. They were able to unplug and remove the oven from the house, and then extinguished the fire in the front yard.

“No damage to the house; no injuries to the occupants,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tom Vacca. "We ventilated a little bit of smoke, a little bit of haze, and it’s already clear.”

Vacca said the fire could have been much worse, however, if residents hadn’t called 911.

“It wasn’t really unattended, because she was in the house, but she was doing things,” he said. “But the most common occurrence that causes the most damage and injuries is unattended cooking fires.”

Over 30 percent of residential building fires resulting in injuries in 2019 were cooking fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, which is more than twice as many as any other single cause.