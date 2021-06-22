Five things to know from Tuesday's Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. Commissioner Bruce Blair was not at the meeting. 
  2. County Clerk Don Pyle discussed budget requests from the county’s various departments. 
  3. Commission Chairman Jeremy Johnson brought up the topic of storage issues at the county courthouse in Girard. 
  4. Under future business, Johnson said there will be an 8:30 a.m. work session on June 29 to review and sign June bills and payroll vouchers, and a 9 a.m. budget work session. 
  5. Johnson also announced that the courthouse will be closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day and there will not be a commission meeting July 6. 