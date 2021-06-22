Five things to know from Tuesday's Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Bruce Blair was not at the meeting.
- County Clerk Don Pyle discussed budget requests from the county’s various departments.
- Commission Chairman Jeremy Johnson brought up the topic of storage issues at the county courthouse in Girard.
- Under future business, Johnson said there will be an 8:30 a.m. work session on June 29 to review and sign June bills and payroll vouchers, and a 9 a.m. budget work session.
- Johnson also announced that the courthouse will be closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day and there will not be a commission meeting July 6.