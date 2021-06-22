Five things to know from this week's Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The council authorized the city to pay $35,000 to the State of Kansas, or about 5 percent of the total project cost, for the US-69 and McKay project, which will involve installing new stop lights and widening the intersection.
- The council had a 10-minute executive session with the mayor, city attorney, city administrator, city clerk and police chief to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to police employees. Following the executive session, the council approved motions to open positions for a new school resource officer and a new police officer.
- In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta noted that a crew has begun setting up at the city’s water plant in preparation to dig a new well.
- Zafuta also noted that the City of Pittsburg recently did some paving work on 210th St. near Sugar Creek Packing Co. He said the road looks great, but the City of Frontenac was not made aware of the paving project before it happened.
- Under council members’ comments at the end of the meeting, Councilman Tom Sighel discussed parking issues, Councilwoman LaDonna Pyle said city staff should call people who have paid for swimming lessons to notify them if the city pool is going to be closed, and Councilman Mike Snow asked if some of the lights at the Frontenac City Ball Park had been fixed, which city staff said they had.