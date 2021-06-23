2021 CFSEK spring grant and scholarship recipients announced

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Grant making is a large part of the mission of the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas (CFSEK) and has been since its establishment in 2001.

As CFSEK continues to celebrate their 20th anniversary of serving the southeast Kansas area, they have recently concluded three granting opportunities.

“We are pleased to announce three granting opportunities have recently concluded,” a press release from CFSEK said, “with the awarding of $70,627 to 28 non-profit, educational, governmental, or religious organizations.”

The Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Foundation (GBL) awards grants up to $500 for projects and activities to area organizations who support and promote youth volunteerism. These projects keep Dylan Meier’s spirit of adventure, fitness, curiosity, generosity, and a daily zest for life experiences alive and thriving. The GBL Foundation “is determined to break down the boundaries that keep people from living life to the fullest, whether those boundaries be social, economic or imaginary”.

The GBL Foundation established a fund with CFSEK in 2010 and added grant making to the many ways it gives back to the community in Dylan’s memory in 2016. This year GBL gave a total of $4,100 to 9 organizations.

Also providing grants this spring, as part of the Rita J. Bicknell Women’s Health Fund, which was established with CFSEK in 2007, are the Women’s Giving Circle and the Circle of Friends giving circle. These giving circles granted funds to 12 organizations totaling $43,778 earlier this year.

The mission of these giving circles is “to improve the health and well-being of women by supporting education, increasing awareness and sharing quality of life opportunities to benefit all women”.

Elm Acres Foundation also awarded grants to community organizations this spring. The purpose of the Elm Acres Foundation, Inc. is to provide “support for at-risk youth in the Southeast Kansas community, (Crawford, Cherokee and Labette counties), including supporting any entities that provide services for at-risk youth”.

The Elm Acres Foundation began their grant making through CFSEK in 2017. Elm Acres Foundation 2021 grant funds went to 8 local organizations for a total of $22,749.

The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is pleased to be the host agency for these funds and is proud to assist them in the granting of awards on an annual basis, it said in its release. CFSEK along with the Get Busy Livin’ Foundation, Women’s Giving Circle, Circle of Friends, and the Elm Acres Foundation would like to congratulate the 2021 grant recipients.

For a complete list of organizations who have received grant funds this spring from these four funds, visit the CFSEK website, www.southeastkansas.org.

In addition to the grant recipients, CFSEK also helped award scholarships to local students this spring.

“The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas had the privilege to assist in the granting of scholarship funds to 57 students valuing $69,630 for the 2021-2022 school year,” a press release from CFSEK said.

The scholarships administered by the Community Foundation are funded by donors who believe in the youth of the area and support their pursuit of higher education. According to CFSEK, a scholarship fund established with the Community Foundation is another way a family can leave a legacy and impact the future of the Southeast Kansas community.

The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas said in a press release they would like to thank the donors and congratulate the following scholarship recipients:

Bill House Hereford Foundation Scholarship

Joshua Butler

Breann Flaharty

Taylor Nulik

James Osburn

Courtney Priest

Drew Perry

Kyndel Randall

Kara Riffel

Dexter Small

Hannah VanCleave

Nagomi Watanabe

Commerce Bank – Pittsburg Scholarship

Emma Fischer

Mary Grace Goetting

Craig Crespino Scholarship

Emma Brill

Cormick Logue

Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Scholarship

Douglas Brown

Cory Brynds

Hannah Eckstein

Rachel Fox

Mary Grace Goetting

Cole Jameson

Emily McGowen

Bree Murphy

Lara Wells

Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ PHS Dragon Award

L. J. Butcher

Gabriel John Ison Memorial Scholarship

Elanor Hendrickson

Douglas Brown

Blaise Dawson

Paige Potusek

Jay Joe Tenry

Haberbosch Family Scholarship

Mykayla Ard

Haylee Meiwes

Joe & Margarita Sauer Scholarship

Makaila Ausemus

Lara Wells

Larry & Regina Weaver Scholarsip

Elanor Hendrickson

Paige Potusek

M. Lee and Noretta Caldwell Scholarship

Lauren Dowling

Macy Lindberg

Faith Mustain

Noemi Pizarro

Traci Powers

Malerie Ramirez

Hannah VanCleave

Minnis Oral Health Scholarship

Preston Landis

Nancy Evans Community Health Nursing Scholarship

Kelsey Curran

Pat Forbes Scholarship

Anna Guilfoyle

Short Family Fine Arts Scholarship

Genevieve Allison

Emma NooNoo

Stacy Goedeke Scholarship

Tanner Duncan

Tyler Jeck Scholarship

Kaitlin Crossland

Blaise Dawson

Vinylplex, Inc. Scholarship

Blaise Dawson

Daniel Jackson

Ron Jubber

Matthew Moore

Brice Wood

William Sollner Family Scholarship

Rachel Fox

If you would like to know more about establishing a scholarship or grant fund, contact the Foundation office for more details at 620-231-8897 or email kit.parks@southeastkansas.org.