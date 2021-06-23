Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Rev. Mark Chambers led a prayer during the public input period at the start of the meeting. Afterward, City Manager Daron Hall noted that Chambers is retiring at the end of the month, and thanked him for his service to the community.
- Mayor Chuck Munsell requested three items be removed from the consent agenda, all of which related to nuisance properties and the city’s ordinances levying special assessments against lots where property owners fail to deal with weeds, refuse, or other nuisance issues. Munsell asked if enforcement was complaint-driven or based on city staff observation of properties. Director of Housing and Community Development Quentin Holmes said it was “all of the above.”
- Munsell also asked if nuisance property owners were often repeat offenders, and Holmes, along with Commissioner Patrick O’Bryan, said they were. Following the discussion, the commission approved the nuisance property ordinances.
- Commissioner Larry Fields spoke during the non-agenda reports and requests period at the end of the meeting, discussing the city’s recent 620 Day celebration on Sunday, June 20.
- Commissioner Cheryl Brooks also spoke during non-agenda reports and requests to congratulate Pittsburg Community Theatre and Jr. Starz Children's Theatre for their recent production of "BOTS! A New Children's Musical," saying the kids did a great job.