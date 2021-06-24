Bookmobile offers bonus borrowing opportunities

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Public Library Bookmobile can be found not only at the library’s Story Time events at Lincoln Park this summer, but also at the Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market on Wednesdays.

“We’ve gone to some of the events that they have in the park, but we haven’t come down here yet to check stuff out,” said Abbey Herrera, who visited the Bookmobile with her daughter Elena this week. “It was a little easier to come after school when they have it out here. It’s just right on our way home.”

The farmers’ market is also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through October, although the Bookmobile won’t be there. It will be at the farmers’ market every Wednesday through July.

“But the events they’ve had in the park have been great for the kids too, you know, it gets them outside during the summer and gets everybody active,” Herrera said.

Story Time at Lincoln Park is from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through July 21.

Elena Herrera checked out three books on Wednesday, including two about dinosaurs. “I love dinosaurs!” she said.

The Bookmobile also goes to a different Pittsburg school at lunch time every Thursday, said Public Service Librarian Jessica Ziesenis. The Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market, located at 119 E. 11th St., is open on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. through August 11.