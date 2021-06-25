Fireworks tents to open as Pittsburg plans for July 4th

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A year after cancelling its Independence Day fireworks display amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Pittsburg is gearing up to bring back the Fourth of July festivities for 2021.

“We’ve got a lot of inquiries about ‘is it happening?’” Parks and Recreation Director Kim Vogel said at a Pittsburg City Commission meeting earlier this month. “Yes, it’s happening.”

The city will check in vendors on Saturday, July 3, Vogel said. Activities will start by 5 p.m. Saturday and continue all day Sunday, July 4.

“Fireworks, weather permitting, will be at 10 o’clock on the Fourth of July,” she said.

For those who prefer shooting off their own fireworks, meanwhile, tents where they can be bought will open this Sunday, June 27.

The City of Pittsburg’s fireworks ordinance only permits Class “C” (common) fireworks to be discharged within the city limits without a Special Events Permit, and Class C fireworks can only be discharged between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 27 to July 5, and 7 a.m. to midnight of July 5.

Fireworks are also not allowed to be discharged within 1,000 feet of a hospital, under or on cars or other vehicles, within 50 feet of a location where fireworks are sold, or within 100 feet of any gas pump, filling station or bulk fuel storage facility. Without a Special Events Permit, setting off fireworks is not allowed on public roads, in parks or on any other public property.

Throwing or shooting fireworks in the direction or path of any person or group, or from or towards any car or vehicle, is also illegal. For more information about the fireworks ordinance, see the City of Pittsburg municipal codes page.

The City of Pittsburg recommends fireworks safety precautions including that residents should only buy high-quality fireworks from reliable and legitimate sources, read and follow all label directions, and make sure an adult supervises all fireworks activities.

Fireworks should be stored in a cool, dry place, kept away from children, and only ignited outdoors on flat, hard, level surfaces (not grass). Anyone handling fireworks, as well as bystanders, should wear protective eyewear, and quickly move away after lighting them one at a time.

Discarded fireworks should be soaked in water before throwing them in the trash, and a hose or water source should be kept nearby when shooting fireworks.

“Leave the lighting of professional-grade fireworks to trained pyrotechnicians,” the city suggests. “Come to the City’s annual fireworks display and leave the hard work to the professionals,” it adds.

The city also has a list of common fireworks mistakes that can increase the risk of injury. You shouldn’t smoke when handling fireworks, use them in dry and windy conditions, around pets or farm animals, or when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Don’t try to re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks or experiment with attempting to make your own. Don’t throw fireworks at people, carry them in your pocket, or shoot them in metal or glass containers, the city advises.