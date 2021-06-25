Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
- District Court Administrator Mac Young addressed the commission to discuss the court’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
- County Clerk Don Pyle asked the commissioners to schedule two insurance-related work sessions, one with a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative, which they set for 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, and another with Ryan Insurance for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 20-minute executive session with the commissioners and attorney Pete Peterson to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill contract. Later in the meeting Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county’s road and bridge department.
- Blair said the reason he was not at Tuesday’s commission meeting was that he was at a Kansas Department of Transportation meeting about Highway K-7 shoulder expansion and other improvements. Blair said the project, which is still in planning stages, is bigger than he previously understood and could be underway by 2023.
- Blair also said he recently heard there will be a farmers’ market at the courthouse square in Girard on Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. from July through September.