Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. District Court Administrator Mac Young addressed the commission to discuss the court’s fiscal year 2022 budget.  
  2. County Clerk Don Pyle asked the commissioners to schedule two insurance-related work sessions, one with a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative, which they set for 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, and another with Ryan Insurance for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. 
  3. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 20-minute executive session with the commissioners and attorney Pete Peterson to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill contract. Later in the meeting Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county’s road and bridge department. 
  4. Blair said the reason he was not at Tuesday’s commission meeting was that he was at a Kansas Department of Transportation meeting about Highway K-7 shoulder expansion and other improvements. Blair said the project, which is still in planning stages, is bigger than he previously understood and could be underway by 2023. 
  5. Blair also said he recently heard there will be a farmers’ market at the courthouse square in Girard on Tuesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. from July through September. 