K-7 drainage survey begins in Cherokee County

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced plans late last week to begin a field survey for a drainage repair project on K-7 in Cherokee County.

The survey locations are north and south of Star Valley Road. The survey was set to begin Monday and is expected to be finished by July 16, KDOT said in a press release. Activities include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property, the release said. Jeff Piroutek of the KDOT Bureau of Right of Way will manage the survey. Persons with questions may contact Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at 620-902-6433.