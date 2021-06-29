Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- County Clerk Don Pyle announced he will be retiring at the end of the year.
- Pyle also discussed ongoing work on the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 20-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill contract and Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county’s road and bridge department.
- Blair also suggested setting up a meeting later this year or early in 2022 with city officials from cities in the county and other stakeholders to discuss road work priorities and plan road maintenance projects for the upcoming year.
- Commissioner Tom Moody made a motion to reappoint Michael Wolownik to the Southeast Kansas Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) Board of Directors, which the commission approved.