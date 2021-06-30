Local cities prepare for a plethora of fun Fourth of July activities

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Cities of Crawford County are gearing up to celebrate the fourth in a big way with a variety of activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Below are a list of the activities different cities across the county will be hosting.

PITTSBURG

Saturday, July 3:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - American Legion Baseball All American Classic at Jaycee Ball Park

4 p.m. - Bicycle Ride starting at Lincoln Center and organized by Tailwind Cyclists. Two ride distance options available: 10 miles or 30 miles. Maps will be provided. Ride is unsupported meaning there is no one to call for help. Helmets are mandatory. Riders should bring at least 1 water bottle.

5 p.m. to dusk – Arts, Crafts & Food Vendors set up at Lincoln Park.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Live Entertainment by J3 Band

7:30 p.m. – Firecracker 5K Run at Lincoln Center. The first 50 runners registered will receive a free race t-shirt. The registration fee is $15 prior to race day and $20 the day of the race.

Sunday, July 4:

8 a.m. to dusk – Arts, Crafts & Food Vendors set up at Lincoln Park.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Information Booth opens at Lincoln Park Pavilion #3.

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Fishing Derby at Lincoln Park pond. Parents, grandparents, and kids can dust off their fishing poles and compete in the Fishing Derby. Divisions include adults and children, so all members of the family can participate. First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded for the most fish and the largest fish. Participants must bring their own pole, bait and chair. No preregistration is required. Registration fee is $4 for adults and $2 for kids aged 16 and under.

9 a.m. – Rollin’ Nostalgia Car Show at the McNally Drive entrance to Lincoln Park. Classic car aficionados will feature their vehicles along McNally Drive. Admission is free and open to the public. Car check-in will be located at the northeast entrance of the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex.

9:30 a.m. – Pride of the Pet Dog Parade at Lincoln Park Pavilion #1 sponsored by the SEK Humane Society. Line up begins at 9:00 at the pavilion.

1 p.m. – Bocce Tournament at Lincoln Park Bocce Courts. Teams can register for $10 per 2-person team. Preregistration is highly encouraged. Teams must register by 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park Pavilion #3, in order to play.

1:30 p.m. – Free Youth Disc Golf Clinic at the Lincoln Park Disc Golf Course. This event is open to children ages 17 and under. Attendees will meet near the west side of Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St. Preregistration is highly encouraged.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – $1 Swim Day at Pittsburg Aquatic Center. Children under three years swim for free. All other swimmers pay just $1.

2 p.m. – Free Youth Freedom Fling Disc Golf Tournament at the Lincoln Park Disc Golf Course. This event is open to children ages 17 and under. Attendees will meet near the west side of Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St. Preregistration is highly encouraged.

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Live Entertainment at the JJ Richards Band Dome at Lincoln Park. This event features performances by Copperhead at 6 p.m. and Stone Country at 8 p.m.

10 p.m. – Fireworks Display – The celebration concludes with a bang, during the annual fireworks display. The show begins at 10 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Attendees can tune in to local radio station 96.9 FM for display music. This event is free and open to everyone.

GIRARD

Thursday, July 1

4 to 9:30 p.m. - Independence Celebration & Fireworks at County Fairgrounds

Annually held July 1 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds east of Girard and brought to you by Community Sponsors and Girard Events Committee. Activities include Red Cross Fire House Simulation, Pillow Case, and Pedro Programs; Artistic Impressions; Tricycle Races; Bone Creek 4H Petting Zoo; Living Faith Games; Water Activities; Cornhole; 50/50 Raffle; Talent Show.

Vendors begin at 4 p.m., BJ & The Barnstormers 4:30 to 6 p.m., Talent Showcase 6 to 7 p.m., Full Throttle Band 7 to 9 p.m., Fireworks 9:15 p.m.

FARLINGTON LAKE

Friday, July 2

Annually held July 2 at Crawford State Park at Lake Crawford (“Farlington Lake”). Fireworks shot from the dam over the lake. No State Park pass required unless camping overnight. 5 p.m. music starts and when it gets dark, fireworks will begin over the lake.

HEPLER

Saturday, July 3 & Sunday, July 4

Rodeo & Independence Celebration in Hepler. Held annually in Hepler, Kansas. Hosted by the Hepler Ruritan Club.

July 3:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Story Walk featuring history of Hepler inside the Library (runs July 1-5)

8 p.m. - URA, MRCA and Open Rodeo

10 p.m. - Dance featuring live band follows (Barnstormers)

July 4:

Hours vary due to Parade – Story Walk featuring history of Hepler inside the Library (runs July 1-5)

11 a.m. - Parade sponsored by the Hepler 4-H Club – Theme: Happy 150th Birthday Hepler

12 p.m. - Cake Walk & Auction

12:30 p.m. - Kids’ Games

1:30 p.m. - Hillbilly Games

8 p.m. - URA, MRCA and Open Rodeo

Fireworks to follow.