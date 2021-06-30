Two die in Highway 69 crash near Fort Scott

Staff Reports

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — On Tuesday morning about 12 miles south of Fort Scott, two vehicles crashed head-on while driving on Highway 69.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, David Ross, 50, of Fort Scott, crossed the center line in his Toyota Tacoma and struck a second vehicle, a Ford F350, head-on.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second car, George Walter Danley, 63, of Mapleton, Kansas, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead a few hours later.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt according to KHP records. Additionally, there was another occupant, a minor, in the second vehicle who was unharmed.