Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

County Public Health Officer Dr. Tim Stebbins discussed the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County. Stebbins said last week the county had 58 new cases of COVID-19, over 98 percent of which are those who are unvaccinated. Stebbins urged those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine to protect themselves. The commission discussed issues with the intersection of 69 Highway and 640th Street in Arma, where due to the high-speed limit it has been increasingly hard for cars and pedestrians to cross the street to the Dollar General safely, resulting in a number of fatal crashes. The commissioners had an executive session with Stebbins, Deputy Health Officer Teddi Van Kam and Michael Ehling to discuss health department personnel, after which Ehling announced that Stebbins would continue to serve as the County Public Health Officer for the time being. County Clerk Don Pyle told the commission that a church in the county had mistakenly been assessed taxes during the 2018-2019 tax season. As churches have tax-exempt status, Pyle said that the error has been corrected. The commissioners and County Counselor Jim Emerson had an executive to discuss the landfill contract. No announcements or motions were made following the session.

Jordan Meier is a staff writer for the Morning Sun. She can be reached at jmeier@morningsun.net