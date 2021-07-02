Girard awarded USDA grant for police and fire equipment

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The City of Girard is one of 11 local government agencies in rural communities statewide that were recently selected as recipients of grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) announced this week. The money will help pay for police and firefighting equipment.

“These grants provide important resources to meet local needs, from upgrading equipment to supporting necessary renovations, that help improve the quality of life for Kansans living in small towns,” Moran said in a press release Friday.

“As a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee with jurisdiction over USDA, I will continue to advocate for programs that are important to preserve our rural communities.”

The City of Girard will receive $13,400, which, along with a $25,125 contribution from the city, will be used to buy a new police vehicle to replace an older one with high mileage, and firefighting equipment including a positive pressure vent fan, a Kl2 rescue saw, and a ventilation chain saw, which will replace older equipment that is no longer functional.

The USDA grant to Girard is the lowest amount of any of the 11 grants announced by Moran’s office, which total $785,200. The next lowest is Hodgeman County in Western Kansas, which has a total population less than that of Girard and is receiving $14,600. The highest grant amount is $243,000 to the Vermillion Unified School District (USD #380) in Marshall County in rural northeastern Kansas.

Other recipients include the City of Cherryvale, City of Goessel, USD #220 (Ashland), City of LaHarpe, City of Osawatomie, Historic Preservation Corporation of Council Grove, City of Redfield, and City of Winfield.