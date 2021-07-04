Pittsburg man arrested for aggravated kidnapping

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg resident was charged with aggravated kidnapping and battery over the weekend after an alleged altercation with his significant other, a press release from the Pittsburg Police Department said.

According to the release, on Saturday morning around 7 a.m. officers at PPD received an anonymous phone call from someone reporting that their friend was battered by a significant other overnight. However, the caller would not provide the location of the victim.

Around 7:30 a.m. officers received a call from the victim, who would not initially disclose her exact location, for fear the suspect would find her. Officers eventually got the victim to meet with them and they met around the area of 800 block of S. Joplin St., in Pittsburg, the release said.

The victim was then taken to the police station where she was interviewed and according to the release said that overnight her significant other allegedly placed his hands around her neck and strangled her to the point where she nearly passed out.

According to the release, the victim also said that she attempted to escape the residence through a window, but her significant other caught her and pulled her back into the residence. Eventually the victim was able to escape.

Officers allegedly attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful despite apparent signs that multiple people were inside the residence on S. Joplin St. in Pittsburg at the time the police arrived.

“The Pittsburg Police Department's Special Response Team was activated. A search warrant was obtained for the person at 801 S. Joplin St., Apt. B., which was subsequently served by the Special Response Team,” The release said. “[The man] was located within the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.”

According to the release, he was arrested for felony aggravated kidnapping, felony aggravated battery, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, according to the release the ma also had an active arrest warrant for him through the Crawford County District Court and is being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 bond at the Crawford County Jail.

The release also noted that a 17-year-old juvenile was also located in the residence and was taken into police protective custody.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.