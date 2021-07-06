Frontenac man dies in single vehicle crash

Staff Reports

news@morningsun.net

FRONTENAC, Kan. — Late Saturday night, a Frontenac man was killed in a single vehicle accident, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10 p.m. Virgil McCulloch, 73, of Frontenac, was driving his Ford Expedition southbound on N. Cayuga when the car ran off the right side of the roadway. According to the KHP, the car struck multiple mailboxes and a driveway before accelerating rapidly and hitting a concrete storm ditch culvert.

McCulloch was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg with fatal injuries where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The KHP notes in its report that McCulloch was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.