Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Councilmembers Lynn Grant and David Hogard were not at the meeting.
- Residents spoke during citizens’ comments including Jason Hipfl, who discussed catalytic converter thefts, and Kirk Darrow, who asked about the city vacating a platted alley that he owns property on either side of.
- The council had a 10-minute executive session with the mayor, city attorney, city administrator, city clerk and police chief to discuss non-elected matters related to police employees. After the executive session the council voted unanimously to hire Aubrey Groter as an administrative assistant for the police department at $13.75 per hour.
- In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta gave an update on work that is ongoing to dig a new well for the city, saying those working on the project have dug about 130 feet down so far.
- Zafuta also said the city is continuing to work with its auditor on its annual audit, which should be completed soon.