Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. Councilmembers Lynn Grant and David Hogard were not at the meeting. 
  2. Residents spoke during citizens’ comments including Jason Hipfl, who discussed catalytic converter thefts, and Kirk Darrow, who asked about the city vacating a platted alley that he owns property on either side of. 
  3. The council had a 10-minute executive session with the mayor, city attorney, city administrator, city clerk and police chief to discuss non-elected matters related to police employees. After the executive session the council voted unanimously to hire Aubrey Groter as an administrative assistant for the police department at $13.75 per hour. 
  4. In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta gave an update on work that is ongoing to dig a new well for the city, saying those working on the project have dug about 130 feet down so far. 
  5. Zafuta also said the city is continuing to work with its auditor on its annual audit, which should be completed soon. 