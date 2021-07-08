Paint The Town Red T-shirt design contest announced

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area residents have the opportunity this year to not only Paint The Town Red, but to design their own T-shirt, with a chance that their design will be selected as the official shirt for the annual celebration of Pittsburg State University pride before the first home football game in September.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and local photography company Mpix announced the launch this week of the first-ever Paint The Town Red T-shirt design contest. Paint The Town Red T-shirts have been available in the past, but they have been designed by the Chamber, according to Chamber Membership and Special Events Director Julie Reams.

“This year we thought we would get the community more involved,” Reams said, by giving the public the opportunity to design the T-shirt.

Paint The Town Red is set for September 7 through 11 this year, and the theme will be “The Great Gus Gatsby.” After the pandemic forced organizers to scale down plans for last year’s Paint The Town Red, they are excited to bring back the full-scale celebration this year, Reams said, and will have more to announce about that soon.

T-shirt designs will be judged based on originality of concept, how well they capture the spirit of the Great Gus Gatsby theme, how striking and memorable they are, whether they are eye-catching and visible from a reasonable distance, and whether they are ready to print and easy to reproduce.

Designs must be inspired by “The Great Gus Gatsby” theme, must have a maximum size of 12” x 12”, and must be for the front of the shirt only. “Design must be completely original,” the Chamber notes on its website, but must also incorporate one of three variations of the official Paint The Town Red logo, which is available to download also on the Chamber website.

Designs should be created in a vector format (.ai or .eps file) and must be submitted by midnight Friday, July 30. The Chamber will have the first printing rights to the winning design. Visit pittsburgareachamber.com/pttr/ for more information.