Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
- Crawford County Health Department Director Teddi Van Kam addressed the commission with an update on COVID-19, saying that the situation has gotten worse recently, with the Delta variant of the virus spreading in the county and five deaths in the past 10 days.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson discussed highway improvement projects that were announced this week, including widening and adding shoulders on K-7 in Crawford and Bourbon counties and additional passing lanes on US-400 between Cherokee and the US-69 intersection near Kansas Crossing Casino.
- Emerson also asked the commissioners to schedule a work session with Mike Bodensteiner, who assisted the county with the distribution of CARES Act funding last year, to discuss the upcoming distribution of American Rescue Plan funding, which the commission set for 9:30 a.m. July 20.
- The commissioners had one 15-minute executive session with Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Sandberg to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the ambulance department, and another 15-minute executive session with Emerson to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill contract.
- Following the regular meeting, the commissioners had a work session to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget.