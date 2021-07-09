Jim’s Steakhouse gets new owners

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jim’s Steakhouse has new owners, and will soon be reopening. While there will be some differences, including a minor change to the name of the business and some additions to the menu, those who have worried that the iconic Pittsburg restaurant will be turned into something unrecognizable can breathe a sigh of relief.

“There’s no reason for me to change it,” says Frank Caputo, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with decades of restaurant experience and new co-owner of Jim’s with his father-in-law Chris Pakitsos. “It’s Jim’s Steakhouse. It will always be Jim’s Steakhouse forever in a lot of people’s minds, and I want to try to carry on that same nostalgia and tradition.”

Going forward, however, the restaurant will be known as “Jim’s Steak and Chop House,” which Caputo says was a decision made partly for legal reasons. The most significant changes he is planning for the menu at this point, though, are new items to be added. For the most part, customers will still be able to get their favorite items that they have come to expect.

“They’ve been able to amass a huge following with what they did and their menu,” Caputo says. “We’re just going to freshen it up a little bit. We’re going to concentrate on serving a good quality product that’s prepared well and then served well.”

Caputo and Pakitsos closed the deal to buy Jim’s from the Castagno family last week. Caputo says he’s hoping the restaurant will be able to pull off a soft reopening by the end of the month.

“We’re not doing very many changes to the physical property, the building, other than some major cleaning in all areas and, you know, changing some worn out items,” he says.

Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson said Friday that he agrees that the Jim’s Steakhouse name and brand are worth keeping, even as Caputo looks to modernize the restaurant to some extent.

“I would offer that for many people, Jim’s Steakhouse has been synonymous with Pittsburg for several decades,” Benson said in an email. “It’s truly an icon and it’s great to see that new ownership will be reviving such a well-known name in our area.”