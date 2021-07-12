Ascension Via Christi announces DAISY award

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kayla McFarland, a nurse at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, recently received the hospital’s quarterly DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award is presented to bedside nurses who display professionalism, exceptional care and leadership, according to a hospital press release.

“An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP),” according to the foundation’s website. “The nursing care Patrick received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family.”

McFarland was nominated by one of her peers, the release said.

"Kayla goes above and beyond for her patients and her co-workers daily. She deserves recognition for all that she does. She is an exceptional nurse. We are all having trying times right now and Kayla takes the time to pray and comfort those around her,” her nomination said.

“Kayla recently stayed late after her shift was over to help a patient that was going to be placed on comfort care. Kayla spent the day with the family and she wanted to comfort them and the patient. Together, we stayed with the family and the patient until he passed. Kayla is a ray of light in a very dark time. She prayed with the family and I know this brought comfort to them. I often hear about Kayla from patients and families. They give her sweet praise."