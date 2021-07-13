Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The commission approved the proposed Crawford County Conservation District budget for fiscal year 2022.
- The commissioners had an executive session with County Counselor Jim Emerson and Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Sandberg to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the ambulance department.
- Although the commissioners only approved a 10-minute executive session, they were gone for closer to 20 minutes.
- Commissioner Tom Moody announced that on July 16, the commissioners will hear from Pawprints on the Heartland and Live Well Crawford County, and that on July 20 they will have a 9:30 a.m. work session with Mike Bodensteiner from Greenbush to discuss the American Rescue Act. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson also mentioned that health officials were holding a press conference Tuesday on COVID-19 in the county.
- The commissioners had a work session to the discuss the county budget after the meeting.