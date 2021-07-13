Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. The commission approved the proposed Crawford County Conservation District budget for fiscal year 2022. 
  2. The commissioners had an executive session with County Counselor Jim Emerson and Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Sandberg to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the ambulance department. 
  3. Although the commissioners only approved a 10-minute executive session, they were gone for closer to 20 minutes. 
  4. Commissioner Tom Moody announced that on July 16, the commissioners will hear from Pawprints on the Heartland and Live Well Crawford County, and that on July 20 they will have a 9:30 a.m. work session with Mike Bodensteiner from Greenbush to discuss the American Rescue Act. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson also mentioned that health officials were holding a press conference Tuesday on COVID-19 in the county. 
  5. The commissioners had a work session to the discuss the county budget after the meeting. 