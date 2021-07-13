Harbor Freight Tools to open Frontenac store

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

FRONTENAC, Kan. — Southern California-based Harbor Freight Tools announced plans Tuesday to open a new store in Frontenac by the end of the summer, bringing an expected 25 to 30 new jobs to the area.

The new store will be located at 1007 N. Highway 69, where construction has already begun. “An official opening date will be announced closer to opening,” Harbor Freight noted in a press release, but the store “is expected to open late summer.”

Since opening its first store in 1980, Harbor Freight Tools has grown to 1,200 locations nationwide, serving more than 40 million customers.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Frontenac for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior VP of real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in the release. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Frontenac area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The new store in Frontenac is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Frontenac, KS”.

“With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 600 new tools and accessories,” the company said in its release. “Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.”