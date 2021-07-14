Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- City Manager Daron Hall and Finance Director Larissa Bowman presented the City Manager's Submitted Budget for 2022. City staff will ask the commission to adopt the budget at its July 27 meeting, Bowman said, after which a public hearing is planned for August 24. Later in Tuesday’s meeting Bowman presented the June 30 bi-monthly budget review.
- The commission approved the request submitted by the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHCSEK) to change the zoning of two vacant parcels located directly west of 605 E. 29th St. from R-1C, Single Family Residential District and RP-3 Planned Medium Density District, to CP-0, Planned Commercial Office District, to allow for the extension of the CHCSEK medical education facility property. Commissioner Dawn McNay recused herself from voting on the agenda item because she is a paid employee of CHCSEK.
- The commission approved the request submitted by Countryside Self Storage, LLC, to vacate the east portion of the alley located between the 200 Blocks of East Rose and East 1st Street.
- The commission approved selling just over 35 acres of land located in the 500 block of South 210th Street for $177,375 to Sugar Creek Packing Co.; five vacant tracts of land that cover 1.76 acres at the southwest corner of 4th and Rouse for $300,000 to Colby 2021, LLC; and a tentative purchase agreement for one of two 40-acre parcels in the City's Airport Industrial Park to Scannell Properties, LLC. The 40-acre sale to Scannell Properties at $5,000 per acre is “part of an evolving economic development project,” according to the meeting agenda. “Scannell represents a business that is interested in a presence in our community,” Economic Development Director Blake Benson said, without further identifying the business.
- The commission approved participating in the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Welcome/Business Center Project, a plan to renovate the Chamber’s building at 117 W. 4th St., with the City's portion not to exceed $25,000. The anticipated project cost is $254,800, with a total budget of more than $300,000.