Lincoln Park ‘Gospel Explosion’ set for August

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area churches are gearing up for a “Gospel Explosion” at Lincoln Park in August — which may be the first such local event of its kind, says organizer Michelle Stockebrand.

“When I set out to do this, I had invited churches here in Pittsburg to help be a part of this day,” Stockebrand said. “I don’t know if Pittsburg has ever done a city-wide Gospel Explosion, you know, where the whole public is invited to do something like this at the park.”

The Gospel Explosion is planned for 4 p.m. Sunday, August 15 at the J.J. Richards Band Shell in Lincoln Park.

“It’s free to the public, and we’re inviting anyone that wants to come,” said Stockebrand, who is a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle.

While the event is largely being funded by Lighthouse Tabernacle, other churches have also gotten involved, Stockebrand said, including Open Door Fellowship Church, which is allowing the use of its building for practice space.

The Gospel Explosion will feature live praise and worship music as well as local DJ Nick Rooney, who is also providing sound equipment for the event. Groups including the Ministries of Jordan Church’s Praise dance team, Pittsburg Ballet, and the drama team led by Lighthouse Tabernacle have planned performances for the event.

The event will also feature evangelists Aaron Williams and Keith Kerr, testimonial by Michael Kerr, and a performance by Lisa Elkamil.

If the Gospel Explosion is successful, Stockebrand said, she “absolutely” wants to make it an annual event.

“I hope it is successful so that we can do this, you know, once a year,” she said, “bringing the community together and just celebrating the love of Jesus.”

While some additional seating may be available, attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs. Visit facebook.com/events/561864024805683/ for more information about the Gospel Explosion event.