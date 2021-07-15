K-171 bridge repairs to start July 19

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Starting Monday, July 19, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a project to repair two bridges on highway K-171 southeast of Pittsburg on the Cherokee County line.

The bridges span the Kansas City Southern Railroad and Taylor Creek, and are located 3.2 miles and 3.7 miles east of U.S. 69. The bridges will be repaired one at a time, with the work starting at Taylor Creek.

The project includes replacing the expansion joints, patching, overlaying the deck, and extending drains, according to a KDOT press release. Traffic at the bridge will be reduced to one lane controlled by signals, with expected delays of 15 minutes or less.

Project activity will be suspended over the winter months, with work resuming in the spring of 2022. The repairs should be complete by November 2022, the release said. KDOT awarded the construction contract of $768,755 to Mission Construction of St. Paul. Drivers are reminded to obey the reduced speed limit through the work zone and to pay close attention to the signs and signals.

Those with questions about the project may contact KDOT Construction Engineer Kyler Farmer at 620-308-7617, or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at 620-902-6433.