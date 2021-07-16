Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The commission read a proclamation declaring Friday, July 16, 2021 as Derrick Mein Day in Crawford County in recognition of Derrick Mein, who grew up in Crawford County and will be representing the USA in men’s trap shooting in the Olympics.
- Mary Kay Caldwell addressed the commission to discuss Pawprints on the Heartland and the need for an additional veterinarian in the area.
- County health officials discussed the worsening COVID-19 situation in the county, saying the recent increase in Delta variant cases and hospitalizations in the county is continuing, and that health officials are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated.
- Live Well Crawford County officials Brad Stroud and Matt O’Malley gave the commissioners an update the nonprofit’s recent activity.
- The commission approved a new 15-year contract with the Oak Grove Landfill near Arcadia.