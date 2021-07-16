Pittsburg robbery suspect arrested

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with two robbery incidents that allegedly occurred last week, the Pittsburg Police Department has announced.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday, July 8, Pittsburg police were dispatched to the Snak Atak convenience store at 1101 E. 4th St. in response to a report of a robbery, according to a police press release. The store clerk reported that he confronted a male suspect who was attempting to take an item from the store without paying for it, and the suspect then told him he had a gun on him, indicating it was in his waistband, although he did not brandish a firearm. The suspect then left the store.

After following up on the incident, officers identified a 23-year-old Liberal, Missouri man as the suspect.

The next day, Friday, July 9, Pittsburg police were dispatched to Regency Inn & Suites at 4023 Parkview Dr. in response to another report of a robbery, allegedly involving the same suspect. The victim reported that the suspect, who was known to the victim, came into the victim’s motel room, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money. The victim did not give the suspect any money, however, and the suspect then allegedly left the scene.

On Wednesday, July 14, Pittsburg police were dispatched the La Quinta Inn & Suites, located at 2410 S. Broadway St., in response to a report of suspicious activity. Hotel staff reported seeing two people in a pickup truck in the parking lot acting suspicious, according to the PPD.

After police made contact with the two people, they recognized one of them as the suspect in last week’s alleged robbery incidents. He was arrested for two counts of felony armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felony criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of misdemeanor criminal restraint, and one parole violation arrest warrant from the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information related to these incidents, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.