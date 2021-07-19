Suspect arrested in Pittsburg stabbing

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Crawford County man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing another man multiple times, the Pittsburg Police Department has announced.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, July 18, Pittsburg police officers were called to Ascension Via Christi’s Emergency Department in response to a report of a 40-year-old male victim arriving at the hospital “with multiple stab wounds to his face and abdomen,” according to a police press release.

After interviewing witnesses, police determined that the incident had allegedly occurred in a vehicle in the 400 block of West 6th Street in Pittsburg, according to the release. Evidence was collected and a 50-year-old rural Girard man was identified as the suspect. With assistance from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who was also found to have an arrest warrant stemming from a domestic battery charge, was taken into custody without incident at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

In executing a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, evidence related to the Sunday morning stabbing incident was found, according to police.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as the previous arrest warrant, and transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

The victim in the case was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment, the release said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, the PPD noted. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.