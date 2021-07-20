Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting.
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- The commission approved a Special Event Cereal Malt Beverage License for the American Legion’s booth at the Crawford County fair.
- County Clerk Don Pyle discussed with the commission a new state budget law that requires the cities and counties throughout the state to file a form noting whether they think their budget will exceed its “revenue-neutral rate”. A revenue-neutral rate refers to the tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous tax year.
- The commission discussed a proposal to hire Greenbush to begin planning and strategizing for American Rescue Act funding. Greenbush’s services would cost $13,000. The commission approved the proposal and noted that the funding could come from the American Rescue Act.
- The commissioners and County Counselor Jim Emerson had an executive session to discuss the county land bank. No motions or actions were taken following the session.
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson requested a 15-minute executive session under attorney-client privilege to discuss Mental Health Center operations. No motions or actions were taken following the discussion.