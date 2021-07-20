KTCCU announces 2021 scholarship winners

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Every year, Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union gives out scholarships to area students, and this week the credit union announced the 2021 winners.

Each applicant was asked to write a 500-word essay on how they demonstrate the credit union's philosophy of “People Helping People."

The 2021 scholarship winners are: Nicholas Knedgen, Alma Canales-Munoz, Blaise Dawson, Brice Wood, Daniel Jackson, Abigail Humble, Leah Wescott and Madison Nagel.

KTCCU is a community credit union with branches in Pittsburg, Fort Scott, Independence, and Coffeyville, Kansas.