ArtForms Gallery to host 5th anniversary events

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — ArtForms Gallery is hosting three open houses this weekend showcasing artwork specially created to commemorate five years in Pittsburg, and the gallery also has special workshops planned.

ArtForms is hoping to reconnect with local artists and the broader community after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the gallery’s involvement in many events it would normally participate in last year and earlier this year, cooperative artist Jordaine Pollard said.

Open houses are planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. The public is invited to come see the art on display at the gallery, as well as to watch or participate in the art workshops that will be ongoing during the open house events, although there are fees to participate in the workshops.

Friday’s event will feature a beginner mandala drawing special workshop with Rebecca Lomshek. Workshop fee is $25 and class size is limited to 10.

The Saturday, July 24 open house will feature a string painting special workshop with Debbie Southard. Workshop fee is $35, and the class is limited to 10 participants who must be 14 or older.

Sunday’s open house will feature a handstitched fiber earrings workshop with Brenda Hayes. Workshop fee is $25, and the class size is limited to 8 participants who must be 14 or older. While the July 25 open house event is set for 2 to 4 p.m., the same as on Saturday, Hayes’s workshop may start earlier, potentially as early as 1 p.m.

ArtForms Gallery is a cooperative of 18 different artists offering monthly workshops ranging from oil painting, watercolor, glass fusing, pottery, and wood carving, to metalsmithing, jewelry, textiles, kids’ art and more. Call 620-240-0165 to register for workshops or for more information.