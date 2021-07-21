Fun Zone Depot to host Back 2 School Block Party Bash

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Fun Zone Depot is gearing up to celebrate the back-to-school season in a big way. On Saturday, August 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. the Fun Zone Depot will host the first Back 2 School Block Party Bash for area children and families.

The celebration will be an indoor/outdoor, street fair-style event and will include games, entertainment, food, vendors and giveaways.

"This event was designed not only as a source of entertainment, but for families to connect with area organizations that provide vital resources,” Fun Zone Depot General Manager Darcie Shultz said. “We hope that parents and guardians find this style of event contributory to their needs and interests as a family and that it builds a strong sense of community."

The Pittsburg police and fire departments, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Crawford County, Greenbush Parents as Teachers, YMCA of Pittsburg and Pawprints on the Heartland will have booths set up at the event.

Additionally, Artistic Impressions Face Painting by Angela, Mojo’s Shaved Ice Company, Hi-Pockets Parade Stilt Act and Caricaturis will be at available at the event at no additional cost.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand, including pizza by Drop the H Brewing Company and food from Churros Colima food truck.

The event will also include a school bundle give away for all school age kids in attendance. Each school-aged child will receive one free entry (no purchase required) into the drawing for a chance to win one of three bundles. The prizes consist of items such as a backpack, water bottle, and school supplies.

This event is partially funded with support from several local businesses and organizations.