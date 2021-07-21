Lisa Lusker chosen for Crawford County clerk

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee met on Sunday, July 18, and selected Lisa Lusker to succeed Don Pyle as Crawford County clerk. Pyle announced his retirement, effective at the end of the year, in late June.

Pyle addressed the assembled precinct committee men and women Sunday, thanking them for their support and encouragement over his years of service, according to a press release.

The Certification of Election of Lusker has been submitted to Gov. Laura Kelly for appointment, the release said. Lusker will assume the duties of county clerk on Jan. 1, 2022 and will serve until the following January after the General Election in 2022.

Lusker lives in Frontenac with her husband, Adam, and three children.