SKIL to celebrate 31 years of ADA

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

The SKIL Resource Center, which serves people with disabilities or those whose environment is disabling, has announced it will host its annual celebration of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) on Tuesday, July 27, and the public is invited.

SKIL is headquartered in Parsons, where the ADA celebration will be held, but the organization also has branch offices in Pittsburg, Columbus, Chanute, Fredonia, Independence and Sedan.

The free drive-through event will be held in the parking lot north of the Independent Living Center’s downtown Parsons headquarters at 1801 Main St. Walkers and wheelchair users are welcome. This year the celebration will include a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Labette Health, with a drawing for a $100 cash prize. It will also feature a free boxed lunch, door prizes, vendors, music and free educational materials.

“The signing of the ADA gave the opportunity for life to be better for millions of people with disabilities,” SKIL President/CEO Shari Coatney said in a press release. “We hold these annual public celebrations to honor the signing of this historic Act and those it serves, and to better integrate people with disabilities with the community.”

In addition to its headquarters and branch offices throughout Southeast Kansas, SKIL also operates Assistive Technology for Kansans sites in Parsons and Wichita, and the K-Loan office in Parsons.

For more information, visit skilonline.com or call Parsons SKIL at 1-800-688-5616 or any SKIL office.