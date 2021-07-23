Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Health Department Director Teddi Van Kam gave the commission an update on COVID-19, saying positive cases continue to increase in the county, but more people are also getting vaccinated.
- SEK Humane Society Director Jasmine Kyle gave the commission an update on the humane society’s operations and presented a proposed agreement with the county for support for the organization. The commissioners did not approve the agreement Friday.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a financing lease and base lease agreement for an addition and remodeling to the Fire District 1 building, which the commission approved.
- Emerson also updated the commissioners on a draft version of a personnel policy manual, as well as additional online resources for county employees, which the county is currently working on.
- County Clerk Don Pyle discussed ongoing work on the county budget and asked the commission to schedule a date for a work session to hopefully finalize the budget, which the commissioners set for Tuesday, July 27.