Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. Health Department Director Teddi Van Kam gave the commission an update on COVID-19, saying positive cases continue to increase in the county, but more people are also getting vaccinated. 
  2. SEK Humane Society Director Jasmine Kyle gave the commission an update on the humane society’s operations and presented a proposed agreement with the county for support for the organization. The commissioners did not approve the agreement Friday. 
  3. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a financing lease and base lease agreement for an addition and remodeling to the Fire District 1 building, which the commission approved. 
  4. Emerson also updated the commissioners on a draft version of a personnel policy manual, as well as additional online resources for county employees, which the county is currently working on. 
  5. County Clerk Don Pyle discussed ongoing work on the county budget and asked the commission to schedule a date for a work session to hopefully finalize the budget, which the commissioners set for Tuesday, July 27. 