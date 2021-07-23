New chief judge named for 11th Judicial District

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Lori Bolton Fleming to serve as chief judge of the 11th Judicial District from June 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, the Office of Judicial Administration has announced. Fleming succeeds Chief Judge Oliver Kent Lynch, who will retire July 30.

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Fleming is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 11th Judicial District,” Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court, said in a press release. “We look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Fleming has been a judge in the 11th Judicial District since 2012.

"I have enjoyed being a district judge the past nine years, and I look forward to serving the district as chief judge," Fleming said.

Fleming grew up in Fort Scott and graduated from Fort Scott High School, Pittsburg State University, and Washburn University School of Law, where she was editor-in-chief of the Washburn Law Journal. She worked as a prosecutor and in private practice before being appointed judge in 2012.

Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.